Savings schemes

This refers to the letter ‘Mismanagement’ (May 10) by Abdullah K. My family and I are holders of National Savings certificates. It has been years that I have not seen any improvements in the working procedure of the institution. The branch I go to is understaffed, and the employees working there are overworked. The current profit rates and tax cuts should be clearly displayed and communicated to certificate holders, especially those who aren’t well-educated or are novices in financial transactions.

My suggestion to the Central Directorate of National Savings is to increase the workforce so that people do not have to wait in long queues for hours to get facilitated, and they are not left in the lurch when they need to be advised on how to invest their hard-earned money.

Basma Malik

Rawalpindi