Economy on a vent

Pakistan’s economic condition is worsening at a steady pace. Rising inflation, strong dollar, rupee devaluation, and the PSX’s single-day drop of over 1,200 points clearly indicate that things are going to be much worse. The latest dip in the stock exchange market was triggered by the current political uncertainty and the government’s inaction on various fiscal policies.

The country’s ruling elite must restructure the economy before it’s too late. The country needs long-term economic policies, political stability, and timely government decisions regarding various economic issues urgently.

Abdur Raheem

Jafferabad