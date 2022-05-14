Tributes pour in after death of UAE president

DUBAI: Tributes poured in from around the world on Friday after the United Arab Emirates announced the death of its president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. He was 73.

United States: President Joe Biden said Sheikh Khalifa was "a true partner and friend of the United States", adding the US "will honour his memory by continuing to strengthen" relations with the UAE.

Russia : "Sheikh Khalifa did much to strengthen friendly relations and constructive cooperation," President Vladimir Putin said, adding that the late president would be remembered for the "remarkable progress" the UAE had made during his rule.

European Union: European Council President Charles Michel said it was "with sadness" that he had learned of Sheikh Khalifa’s death. "The EU honours his legacy & leadership under which the UAE became frontrunner of sustainable development & economic diversification."

Britain: Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Sheikh Khalifa’s "contribution to regional stability, his personal commitment to global development and his work to bridge gaps between nations in the interests of peace and stability will long be remembered."

France: President Emmanuel Macron said: "My thoughts go out to his brother Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, to his whole family and to the Emirati people."

India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted he was "deeply saddened" over the news, saying Sheikh Khalifa "was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered".

Israel: Prime Minister Naftali Bennett offered "his sincerest condolences to the UAE government and its people". Palestinians: President Mahmoud Abbas said he "mourns" for the UAE.

Jordan: Jordan expressed the "deepest sympathies of King Abdullah and the people of Jordan, as they stand with the people of the UAE in these difficult times".

Egypt: President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Sheikh Khalifa was a "loyal friend in all circumstances and conditions".