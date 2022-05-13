Fahad Khwaja to participate in CWG

KARACHI: A senior official of Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) on Thursday said that federation has finalised the country’s top seed and national champion Fahad Khwaja for the Commonwealth Games slated to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8.
“Yes Fahad Khawaja has been finalised for the Commonwealth Games,” the PTTF finance secretary Kifayatullah Khan told ‘The News’.
He said that Irfanullah will accompany him as an official during the trip.
Fahad is the elder brother of Pakistan No2 Ummam Khawaja and both belong to WAPDA. Fahad had beaten Ummam in the National Championship final in Lahore last December.
