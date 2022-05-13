Pakistan qualify for Asian Junior TT Championship

KARACHI: Pakistan table tennis contingent returned home here on Thursday after claiming three silver and five bronze medals in the South Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championship which concluded at Male, Maldives, on Wednesday.

During the event Pakistan Under-15 squad also qualified for the Asian Junior Championship after claiming three silvers in their events.

Pakistan got silver in the girls Under-15 doubles through Haiqa Khan and Hoor Fawad.

Pakistan secured silver in the boys Under-15 doubles through Abbas Amjad Khan and Ahmad.

Pakistan got silver in the boys Under-15 team event through Abbas and Ahmad.

Pakistan No2 Ummam Khwaja got bronze in Under-19 boys singles. The pair of Kulsoom and Pernya claimed bronze in girls Under-19 doubles and the duo also captured bronze in the girls Under-19 team event.

Shah Khan, Ummam and Haseeb Khawaja claimed boys Under-19 team event bronze.

The pair of Shah Khan and Ummam clinched bronze in the Under-19 boys doubles.

“It was a good tour,” Pakistan manager Kifayatullah Khan told ‘The News’ after the squad returned.

“Our Under-15 squad, particularly did well by qualifying for the Asian Junior Championship. We did well despite the lack of facilities. Indian players had come directly from foreign training,” Kifayat said.

“The facilities were absolutely stunning as I have not seen such a well-organised event in South Asia but the schedule was hectic. It would have been better had the time-frame of the event been extended to at least five days,” Kifayat said.