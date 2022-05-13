The voice of the voiceless

This refers to the news report, ‘Israeli forces shoot dead Al Jazeera journalist’ (May 12). Calls for a thorough investigation into Shireen Abu Akleh’s death are pouring in from all over the world. What is even more shocking is the fact that she was wearing a press jacket when she was shot. That Shireen was a journalist was clearly known to shooters, and yet they shot her in the head. She got critically injured and died shortly after she arrived at the hospital.

Since Shireen died in the line of duty, she should be given the highest award of bravery in journalism posthumously, and her murderers should be brought to justice. It is hoped that the US will build pressure on Israel to carry out a thorough investigation since she was an American citizen. It’s time Israeli troops were held responsible for such crimes.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada

*****

In yet another gruesome episode of Israel’s reign of terror on the Palestinian people, Israeli forces shot dead journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was wearing a jacket with the words ‘PRESS’ written on it. This is the second killing of a Palestinian-origin US citizen by Israeli forces this year. Earlier this year, a 78-year-old Palestinian-origin US citizen named Omar Assad died after being detained by Israeli forces. The cause of his death was a stress-induced heart attack.

There has been worldwide condemnation of Israeli atrocities around the world, including in the US. The initial reports suggested that US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price was quick to condemn the killing and call for an investigation, but later in the day, he confirmed that Washington trusted Israel to investigate itself and would not call for an independent probe. How convenient.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi