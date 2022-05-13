Chaudhry Salik gets BOI ministry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed PML-Q leader Chaudhary Salik Hussain as federal minister for Board of Investment (BOI), an official announcement said.

The notification said the prime minister was pleased to designate Chaudhry Salik Hussain as the BOI federal minister (including Chinese and other Foreign Direct Investment) and special initiatives with immediate effect. Hussain would serve at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), it stated.