Chaudhry Salik gets BOI ministry

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed PML-Q leader Chaudhary Salik Hussain as federal minister for Board of Investment (BOI), an official announcement said.
The notification said the prime minister was pleased to designate Chaudhry Salik Hussain as the BOI federal minister (including Chinese and other Foreign Direct Investment) and special initiatives with immediate effect. Hussain would serve at the Prime Minister Office (PMO), it stated.
LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday asked the government to take substantial...
ISLAMABAD: Zindigi, country’s first customisable digital banking experience powered by JS, has organised a three-day...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs300 per tola on Thursday, reaching a fresh all-time high in the...
By News DeskLondon: Britain's economy shrank in March on fallout from soaring inflation, increasing the prospect of...
LAHORE: When the private sector faces a resource crunch, its board overviews the governance flaws, efficiency of its...
KARACHI: JS Investments, country’s oldest private sector asset management company, has introduced a microfinance...
Comments