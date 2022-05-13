Gen Bajwa attends war game session

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended war game session in Kharian.

The war games are aimed at refinement and crystallisation of formation’s plans. The COAS also witnessed field demonstration encompassing perfection of drills, procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies.

General Bajwa appreciated the overall training spirit and proficiency of participating troops.

At war game session, the COAS reviewed the planning process and operational preparedness of Central Command’s Strike formations. The COAS commended the overall operational readiness of the formations against an evolving threat regime while further emphasising on learning relevant lessons from the ongoing conflicts around the world. Earlier, on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood.