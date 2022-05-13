Kamal blames nation’s miseries on corrupt political parties

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Thursday that if the tall claims of all those political parties which were in parliament were even 10 per cent true, our situation would not be as devastated as it was now.

For the last seven decades, political parties had been winning elections with public votes, but because of incompetence, corruption, prejudice and nepotism among the parties, the nation was living a miserable life, he said.

“The world has reached the moon and we are demanding clean drinking water. Imran Khan proved that he is misfit for any important and sensitive position in the country,” Kamal said while addressing the participants of a general workers’ meeting in Korangi District.

President PSP Anis Kaim Khani, Vice Chairman and candidate for by-election NA-240 Shabir Kaim Khani, Joint Secretary Syed Afaq Jamal, President District Korangi Najam Mirza and other central leaders were present on the occasion. Kamal said that Imran Khan utterred hollow words in four years. Corruption, 10 million jobs, five million houses, cheap housing scheme, unemployment scheme, return of two hundred billion dollars etc. were flawed promises, he said.

Not even a single promise was met in four years, he said, adding that due to the incompetence of former prime minister Imran Khan, corrupt tyrants and bigoted rulers and their descendants had been imposed on the nation today.