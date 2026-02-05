'The Exorcist' roped in new star after Scarlett Johansson

Laurence Fishburne comes on board for ''The Exorcist'

The Exorcist, a hair-raising horror film, is getting a fresh start because it will not continue the story from the 2023 installment.



For this, Mike Flanagan, known for his work in the horror genre, has been attached to the upcoming film. In addition, Scarlett Johansson is also roped in bring in the star power.

But she is not the only A-lister coming on board. Laurence Fishburne, a veteran actor, has a rich experience of playing different shades of characters.

A look into his career will unfold laurels of the highest order: an Oscar nominee and Emmy and Tony Award winner.

Surely, his casting will boost the cast, which has also been announced and includes Johansson, Jacobi, Jupe, Diane Lane, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

It is already clear that the upcoming film will not serve as a sequel to 2023's The Exorcist: Believer, but it is worth noting that the makers have kept their lips tight about Fishburne's role.

Meanwhile, the film will go to the floors in New York City, and Universal Pictures is expected to debut The Exorcist in March 2027.