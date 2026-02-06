Prince William, Kate Middleton keen to build strong ties with Sarah Mullally

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked a significant royal milestone!

Prince William and Kate Middleton met with Archbishop Sarah Mullally, the first woman to hold the role of Canterbury on Thursday.

The future King and Queen of Britain were welcomed to Lambeth Palace, where they met Dame Sarah ahead of her official installation at Canterbury Cathedral on March 25.

Set to take place on the Feast of the Annunciation, Dame Sarah's appointment marks a historic moment for the Church of England and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Insiders believe that William and Kate are keen to build strong relations with Dame Sarah as she prepares to begin her new role, according to Hello! Magazine. The meeting followed her audience with King Charles earlier in the week, during which Sarah Mullally swore an oath of allegiance to the monarch, who serves as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

It is pertinent to mention that as the most senior bishop in the church, the Archbishop of Canterbury also plays a vital role in guiding both the national church and the global Anglican community.

Previously, Dame Sarah also spoke about her desire to lead with "calmness, consistency and compassion" during challenging times, following her "encouraging" discussions with King Charles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's meeting with Dame Sarah signals the beginning of a close relationship between senior royals and the new Archbishop.