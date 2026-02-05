Michelle Monaghan encourages people for THIS after her battle with melanoma

Michelle Monaghan recently shared an insight into her battle with a serious form of skin cancer.

In a talk with Us Weekly, the 49-year-old American actress opened up about her melanoma diagnosis, revealing she did not know the severity of skin cancer.

Admitting that applying sunscreen has become extremely important now, Monaghan said, “I was diagnosed with melanoma several years ago, and it was something that really shocked me. I didn’t know anything about skin cancer.”

She continued, “For anybody out there, please do not go to the tanning bed. You’re five times more likely to get melanoma. So, I really encourage people to just get that faux tan, but wear the sunscreen.”

“[Snscreen] is critical for me; it’s non-negotiable for me every single day, rain or shine, 365 days a year,” the White Lotus alum emphasized.

Her husband, Peter White, “encouraged” her to book an appointment with a dermatologist after she was diagnosed with melanoma.

Monaghan confessed, “He basically saved my life. As a result of that, I really started to take my skin care a lot more seriously. [I] really started to do the deep dive on ingredient safety and all of those things.”

“And so now I consider myself an advocate. I learned a lot, and so I really want to share with people how important it is to adopt a sunscreen into your daily routine and how easy it is,” the Mission Impossible 3 star noted.