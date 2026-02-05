Photo: Jessie Buckley reflects on latest gig 'The Bride!'

Jessie Buckley plays the titular role of the Bride of Frankenstein in the upcoming movie, The Bride!.

In a new chat with Entertainment Weekly, Buckley reflected on her latest role in Gyllenhaal’s punk-rock romance, The Bride!.

Speaking about her character, the actress admitted that the Bride’s untamed spirit still resonates with her, even though production wrapped a year and a half ago.

"Any opportunity to just let your body go that way is so fun. As a woman, and especially post-birth, I want to be in that place more," Buckley, now the mother of a six-month-old, shared.

The film is slated for release on 6th March 2026.

She also spoke about the power of expressing oneself through the female body. "The female body is so full of expression, and it isn’t something that’s limited to just being objectified or to be appealing. It’s something that’s way more expansive and wild and curious."

Reflecting on her experiences in both The Bride! and Hamnet, she added, "Since I’ve been in that experience — and with Hamnet — I just don’t want anything else now."