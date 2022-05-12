Iesco detects 3,783 suspicious meters in April

Islamabad : Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) operations, M&T and surveillance teams unearthed 3,783 suspicious meters in various areas of its Circles through which electricity was being pilfered in April.
The spokesperson said over 67,000 meters of different tariffs electricity meters were checked during inspection during the said period.
The involved consumers were fined more than Rs33,516,317 by charging 1,746,201 units to them.
FIRs have also been filed in different police stations, the spokesperson said.
Iesco operation circles including Islamabad, Rawalpindi City, Rawalpindi Cantt, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal would continue to operate indiscriminately.
Iesco Chief Executive Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan appreciated the work of all field formations and said that our target was complete elimination of power thieves and their facilitators from Iesco region.
He requested the esteemed customers to join Iesco in this national campaign and report power theft or facilitators to the concerned SDO Office, helpline no. 118, Complaints and Monitoring Cell, Iesco Islamabad
on phone no. 051. 9252933 or give information on Chief Executive Iesco e-mail address to ceo@iesco.com.pk, so that rapid action could be taken against these hostile elements.
Islamabad : The Estate Office, Ministry of Housing and Works have so far vacated over 2,800 government properties from...
Islamabad : Located in the bustling city of Lahore, it will be the third hotel by Hashoo Hotels in its recently...
Rawalpindi : The work of grid station in Rawat Industrial Estate will be started and completed soon. With the solution...
Islamabad : The third session of the General Assembly of Comstech Inter-Islamic Network on Virtual Universities was...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police taking strict action against vehicles over wrong parking for smooth flow of...
Islamabad : The police have apprehended an injured dacoit after exchange of fire in the limits of Sabzi Mandi Police...
Comments