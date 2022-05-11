Graham Thorpe ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

LONDON: Former England batsman and assistant coach Graham Thorpe is "seriously ill" in hospital, the Professional Cricketers’ Association said on Tuesday.

Thorpe, 52, had accepted the job of Afghanistan head coach following his departure from the England set-up after a 4-0 defeat in the Ashes, which took place in Australia in December and January.

The PCA released a statement at the request of Thorpe’s family, which read: "Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

"His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time. Our thoughts are with Graham and his family." The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed Thorpe’s appointment in March.