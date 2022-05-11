FBISE holds chess competition

Islamabad : Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Tuesday organised Chess competition in which affiliated educational institutions also participated.
In the competition, Zakaria Younis and Shehryar Ahmed of Air Force Inter College, E-9 Islamabad secured first and second position, respectively,
while Musteer Mir Ahmed Khan of Islamabad Modal College for Boys, F/7-3 Islamabad got third position.
Additional Secretary Education Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry was the chief guest on the occasion who played a friendly game with the students.
Wasim Ajmal Chaudhry along with Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam and Secretary IBCC Ghulam Ali Mallah distributed trophy, certificates and cash prizes among the students who got positions.
Islamabad : The climate change ministry will request Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold the first ever meeting of...
Rawalpindi : ‘Jannat-ul-Baqi Day’ was observed against the demolition of holy shrines on the sacred land of Hijaz,...
Islamabad In an apparent honour killing episode, a young couple hailing from Dir was gunned down under mysterious...
Islamabad : Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation and Pakistan Embassy at Myanmar here Tuesday organised a webinar...
Islamabad : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital...
Islamabad : Capital Development Authority Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad visited CDA Hospital on Tuesday ordering the...
Comments