Tuesday May 10, 2022
World

One dead in Austrian train crash

By AFP
May 10, 2022

Vienna: One person died and more than a dozen were injured when a trail derailed Monday outside of Vienna, Austrian news agency APA reported. Rescuers rushed to the accident at Muenchendorf, just south of Vienna, with one dead, two seriously injured and 11 lightly injured, APA cited Andreas Zenker of the Red Cross of Lower Austria as saying.

