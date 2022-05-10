One dead in Austrian train crash

Vienna: One person died and more than a dozen were injured when a trail derailed Monday outside of Vienna, Austrian news agency APA reported. Rescuers rushed to the accident at Muenchendorf, just south of Vienna, with one dead, two seriously injured and 11 lightly injured, APA cited Andreas Zenker of the Red Cross of Lower Austria as saying.
La Paz: A stampede at a university in Bolivia on Monday left four students dead and 70 injured when a tear gas grenade...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark has charged a suspected Nigerian pirate captured after a deadly shootout in the Gulf of Guinea...
Belgrade: Some two hundred people marched on Monday in the Serbian capital in an event organised by the Russian...
Tehran: The European Union’s coordinator for talks between Iran and world powers over restoring a frayed 2015...
DAVAO, Philippines: Three security guards were killed on Monday when gunmen opened fire at a polling station in a...
Santo Domingo de los Colorados, Ecuador: At least 43 inmates died on Monday in Ecuador’s latest grisly prison riot,...
