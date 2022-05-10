Stuck in traffic

This is to draw the attention of the prime minister and the CDA chairman to the traffic mess near Lake View Park. There are some suggestions that can help handle traffic smoothly. The first option is to build an overhead bridge; the second is to start a cable car service between Rawal Lake and Lake View Park as practised in hilly areas. The third is to build a hanging bridge between Rawal Lake and Lake View Park. Another solution is to extend the Metro service from Faizabad to Lake View Park so that vehicular pressure may be lessened.

If we do not work on an urgent basis, we will continue to face extreme traffic jams and the subsequent mental torture on holidays when traffic flow is all-time high.

Shagufta Ansari

Islamabad