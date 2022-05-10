Imran Khan seems to have pinned his hopes on a ‘long march’ to Islamabad to create a volatile situation that will supposedly lead to fresh elections. It is time Imran Khan realized the mistakes he made during his tenure. His economic team brought the country near bankruptcy. Thousands of people fell below the poverty line during his rule. He undermined the norms of diplomacy and isolated Pakistan internationally.
Khan’s hysterics should not be tolerated any longer.
Munawar Siddiqui
Lahore
