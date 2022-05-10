WASA starts dredging Nullah Leh

Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on the direction of the district administration on Monday started annual dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Leh.

According to WASA Managing Director (MD) Raja Shoukat Mehmood, the annual dredging and de-silting work of Nullah Leh had been started from Gawalmandi Bridge. The MD while inspecting the cleaning work of Nullah Leh at Gawalmandi informed that the Punjab government had given a grant of Rs30 million for Nullah Leh cleanliness work.

WASA (Rawalpindi) would work to clean the drain from Katarian, Murree Road and adjoining areas. The obstacles in the flow of water under and around the bridges would be removed. The silt and solid waste dumps in Nullah Leh would also be lifted utilising heavy machinery, he added.

He said that the cleaning work of Nullah Leh would be completed before the start of monsoon. He further said that WASA had finalised the monsoon 2022 plan like every year which included cleaning of sewerage lines, annual cleaning of Nullah Leh as well as inspection of WASA machinery.

He appealed the residents along Nullah Leh to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into Nullah Leh because it creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon.

The DC Rawalpindi while instructing the authorities concerned had said that the work of cleaning the drains should be completed on time, so that Rawalpindi city could be saved from floods devastation.