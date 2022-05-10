Life returns to normal after Eid

Islamabad:Life returned to normal in the federal capital and the adjoining garrison city as employees of government and private offices resumed work and most traders resumed business on Monday after the long Eid break.

The government had announced post-Ramazan holidays on account of Eidul Fitr from May 2 to 5. Offices were to open on Friday but they reported thin attendance as most staff members availed themselves of the annual leaves for the last two working day of the week to make the maximum of the Eid celebration, especially in native towns and villages. The others absented themselves from duty without permission. Also, most businesses remained closed.

However, the offices witnessed almost full attendance on Monday, while all shops and restaurants threw their doors open to customers after Eid holidays. Tandoors also reopened and the transporters put vehicles back on the roads.

Little work was done by employees on their first day on duty after Eid break. They spent most of their office time chatting away about their Eid-related activities, coronavirus pandemic, and national politics, especially the opposition PTI's anti-government rallies and plans for march on Islamabad at the end of the current month.

Most of them had gone either to native areas to celebrate Eid with families or tourist places. Most shopping centres and main markets including Islamabad’s Aabpara, Melody, Super Market, Super Jinnah, F-10 Markaz and Karachi Company, and Rawalpindi’s Commercial Market, Satellite Town, Murree Road, Saddar, Sarafa Bazaar and Raja Bazaar also reopened. However, poor sales were reported. Universities, colleges and schools also resumed classes after Eid holidays with massive traffic being witnessed on the roads in the morning and afternoon.