LAHORE:An impressive farewell ceremony was organised for the recently retired officers of Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) holding the posts of Director Information of DG Khan and Sargodha - Rahim Talab and Tanveer Khalid respectively here on Monday.

Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir, DG Public Relations Saman Rai and senior officers of DGPR attended the farewell ceremony. On this occasion, Secretary Information Raja Jahangir appreciated the professional abilities of the retired officers. DGPR Saman Rai lauded the utmost devotion of retired officers during deliverance of their duties and remarked that these officers held impeccable professional career along with earning good repute and gentle behaviour. Secretary Information Raja Jahangir cut a cake with the retired officers in connection with Eid Milan and Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, A farewell ceremony in honour of Additional IG Shahid Hanif on his retirement was held here at Central Police Office (CPO) on Monday. Additional IGs, DIGs, CCPO Lahore and other officers attended. He was holding the post of Additional IGP PHP in the Central Police Office these days. Additional IG Establishment Malik Ali Amir, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Farooq Mazhar, Additional IG Elite Kanwar Shahrukh, Additional IG BA Nasir and other officers spoke on the occasion. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan and other officers praised Shahid Hanif for his services in the department.