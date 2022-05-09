Ouster of PTI govt: Religious scholars declare support for probe into ‘foreign conspiracy’

ISLAMABAD: Noted religious scholars met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief ex-PM Imran Khan Sunday and extended full support to him for his ‘movement for Pakistan’s real independence.

Scholars, representing all major schools of thought and eminent religious figures and Mashaykh declared their full support for PTI’s movement during their meeting with Imran here.

Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Senator Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry and Ali Muhammad Khan were also present in the meeting. The visitors included Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, Sahibazada Hamid Raza, Nasir Sherazi, Sahibzada Abul Khair Zubair, M Ajmal Qadri, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, Maulana Shujaul Mulk, Ziaullah Shah Bokhari and Dr Ehsan Danish.

According to PTI, the meeting expressed grave concern over the ouster of the democratically elected government as a result of the conspiracy. They announced support to Imran’s demand for a high-level judicial commission to investigate the conspiracy and support for the demand for an open hearing. On this occasion, a resolution was also unanimously approved.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, as the prime minister of Pakistan, has worked tirelessly for the protection of Islam against blasphemy all over the world. Imran Khan's services are also extraordinary for the prevention of Islamophobia and promotion of unity among the Muslim Ummah,” the resolution reads.