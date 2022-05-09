It is unfortunate that our society doesn’t pay attention to a person’s mental health. Many health experts have been trying to raise awareness among people for quite some time now, but a lot still needs to be done to educate people about how to take care of their mental health.
An early diagnosis of mental illness is important for a patient’s quick recovery. A health practitioner will be able to identify unique triggers that cause social and emotional disturbances through various screening programmes. It is important to raise awareness about mental health to provide timely treatment to patients.
Dr Kousar Karimi
Karachi
