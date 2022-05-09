Two girls rescued

LAHORE:Railways Police Help Desk has rescued and returned two minor aphonic sisters to their legal heirs. The girls reached Lahore Railway station from Safdarabad.

ASI Murad Ali, who was on duty at that time, found the girls at platform No.4 of Lahore Railway Station in distress. They were safely taken into custody and with their assistance; the staff traced the legal heirs, and later handed the girls over to them.

According to the minor girls, they ran away from home (Safdarabad) due to domestic issues and expressed their consent to return home. Their mother thanked the Railways Police Help Desk for recovering their daughters safely. Inspector General Railways Police, Faisal Shahkar also praised the staff for their generous act.