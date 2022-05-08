Afghanistan receives emergency relief items from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Afghanistan on Saturday received emergency relief items from Pakistan for people who had been hit by the recent flash floods.

Islamabad has also reached out to the international community to come forward and provide timely relief to the people of Afghanistan. However, world capitals these days are concentrating on the war in Ukraine and the challenges faced by the Afghans are all but forgotten. These items include tents, flour, rice and sugar.

"Pakistan as a neighbouring country has been at the forefront of efforts for provision of humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people and hopes that the international community would also play an active part in providing timely relief and economic assistance to the affected people in Afghanistan,” said the Foreign Office.

As the C-130 plane reached Afghanistan, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, tweeted, “First consignment of relief goods for the flood-affected people has reached Afghanistan to be followed by more relief measures. Pakistan will continue to stand by Afghan brothers & sisters through thick & thin. International community shouldn't forget Afghan people in this hour of need”.

A second plane-load of food and shelter items would be sent in a few days as a gesture of goodwill for the flood victims in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Kabul Mansoor Ahmed Khan also took to Twitter to say, “Charge d’Affaires Saifullah Khan delivered a consignment of relief items including tents, food items and medicines to Afghan disaster management organisations at Mazar-i-Sharif Airport for people affected by recent flash floods."