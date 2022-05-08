PM stresses enhanced cooperation with EU

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday underscored the importance of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and the European Union to deepen bilateral collaboration and enhance mutual cooperation on issues of peace and stability in the regional and international context.

Charge d’ Affaires of the European Union to Pakistan, Thomas Seiler, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and congratulated him on assuming office and conveyed best wishes of the European Council President and the President of the EU Commission.

The Prime Minister thanked the Charge d’ Affairs for his felicitations and underlined the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the EU and its member states.

The Prime Minister highlighted strong economic, trade and investment ties between Pakistan and the EU and expressed his desire for further strengthening the multi-faceted relationship in diverse sectors including climate change and legal migration. The Charge d’ Affairs affirmed the EU’s commitment to further deepen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Pakistan and the EU are celebrating the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year. Events marking the milestone will be held both in Islamabad and Brussels.