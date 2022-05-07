Double standards

Many social media users are comparing the West’s treatment of the Ukraine crisis with that of the Palestine-Israel conflict. It is quite evident that the West has turned a blind eye to the suffering of the people of Palestine. A majority of people believe that the West has different parameters when it comes to atrocities against Muslims. Popular TV channels in the UK and the US are passionately covering the Ukraine issue, but, unfortunately, no such support is ever shown to the Palestinian community.

Our dilemma is that the Muslim world is not united, and each Muslim-majority has its set of agenda that it follows. We have the OIC platform, but the forum hasn’t been used for any historic action to date. It has become a toothless organization that has failed to protect the interests of Muslims and resolved the decades-long Kashmir and Palestine issues. While Ukraine is rightfully on everyone’s mind, we should not forget about all those who have been facing injustices for decades now.

Huma Nawaz

Rawalpindi