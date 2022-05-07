Marth paid tribute

LAHORE:Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that brave and dutiful officers like SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed are real heroes of Punjab Police; he expressed these views while paying tribute to SSP M Ashraf Marth on his 25th martyrdom day.
IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Ashraf Marth Shaheed achieved a unique position during his service due to his leadership abilities, excellent discharge of professional responsibilities and bravery. Punjab police will never forget sacrifices of its martyrs, he added.
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has warned that undertaking the IMF programme, unreservedly, is a...
LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Capt M Usman Friday said that provision of clean public toilets was the biggest civic...
LAHORE:The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed for restoration of a constable, who was removed from...
LAHORE:The civil society and Christian minority observed May 6 as a day of remembrance of self-sacrifice of Bishop...
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Friday shared his policing priorities and...
LAHORE:While most of the private education institutions remained closed, public schools reopened after Eid ul Fitr...
Comments