Marth paid tribute

LAHORE:Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that brave and dutiful officers like SSP Ashraf Marth Shaheed are real heroes of Punjab Police; he expressed these views while paying tribute to SSP M Ashraf Marth on his 25th martyrdom day.

IG Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Ashraf Marth Shaheed achieved a unique position during his service due to his leadership abilities, excellent discharge of professional responsibilities and bravery. Punjab police will never forget sacrifices of its martyrs, he added.