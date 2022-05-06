Work together

Imran Khan and the PTI need to take a break and realize that the former PM was ousted through a constitutional process. The foreign conspiracy narrative will have a negative impact on the country’s ties with the US. The party also needs to analyze its performance and find out the root cause behind the fall of its popularity. In the 2018 elections, many people voted for the PTI because they had great expectations from the party. Unfortunately, the party failed to deliver on its promises. It couldn’t even appoint a competent financial minister. The PTI government discontinued many programmes started by the previous PML-N government. If all political parties keep dismissing the work done by the previous government, the country will continue to suffer. It is time all parties worked together to build a prosperous Pakistan.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi