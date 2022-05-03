 
Bayern Munich stars slammed for Ibiza trip after defeat

By AFP
May 03, 2022

BERLIN: Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have been criticised for last weekend´s two-day "team-building" trip to Ibiza immediately after Saturday´s shock defeat at Mainz. A week after being crowned Bundesliga champions for the 10th straight season, Bayern crashed to a 3-1 loss at mid-table Mainz, who also hit the woodwork four times in a deserved win.

