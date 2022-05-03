Exporting hate

The political mayhem in Pakistan is now seeping into the Pakistani diaspora. The heat can be felt wherever gatherings of Pakistanis take place. It is unprecedented that most overseas Pakistanis are strongly criticising state institutions of the country. It seems like emotions have taken over sanity. A substantial portion of the Pakistani community wants Imran Khan back into power without taking his government’s performance into account. Imran Khan failed to take the country on the road to progress and prosperity during his three and a half years of rule. It is amusing that his supporters do not mention anything about his shortcomings and the non-fulfilment of the promises he made before the 2018 elections. Their criticism is reserved for state institutions. This war of narratives despite being based on fabricated and farcical notions of the PTI leadership has so far served their cause.

Khan has played a master stroke and so adroitly brought the country’s powerful quarters under immense pressure for the first time in decades. Khan has now called for a long march to the federal capital. One can only wish that sanity prevails and the nation comes out of this political quagmire, or else there will be far-reaching consequences for our society.

Malik Atif Mahmood Majoka

Melbourne, Australia