Why Violet Bridgerton pulled back in Lord Marcus romance revealed

Bridgerton season four has given matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmel) her own love story as she continues to tell her kids to marry for love.

Violet is the loving and supportive mother to eight Bridgerton kids she welcomed with Viscount Edmund Bridgerton (Rupert), who died long ago.

In season three, Violet met her old friend Lady Danbury’s (Adjoah Andoh) brother Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis) and sparks flew between the two.

In season four, the duo decide to take things further but keep it secret from Violet’s kids.

Actors Ruth and Daniel are commenting on the budding romance.

“We’re certainly more confident in each other’s company. There was a very tentative, first stepping out in a way, and I think the beginning of [Season 4], there is much more confidence,” Ruth told Deadline.

“It’s implied, that suggestion of where we’d go from here. And suddenly, I slightly backtrack. So there’s a lot of patience,” she explained.

Daniel chimed in, saying, “It’s a very patient exploration, but I think once they know they like each other, then it’s just about ‘What needs to happen in order to evolve this?’”

“Lord Anderson is very patient. He’s not on a dating app, swiping,” he added.

Ruth also explained Violet’s honest monologue about her hesitation to date after mourning her husband for several years.

“All those are really valid points, actually, certainly, if you have not been intimate with someone for years, I mean, almost 12, 13, years. I should know how old Hyacinth is at this stage, and it escapes me, but it’s something like that, and that’s quite a long time. So they are completely valid. All of those, I feel those now, all those vulnerabilities,” Gemmell said.

Bridgerton season four part 1 is streaming on Netflix. Part 2 will drop on February 26.