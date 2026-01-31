World

France tightens safety limits for infant formula after global recall

The infant formula, which was subject to stricter safety standards, has been recalled following a local investigation into the deaths of two infants

January 31, 2026
The French government has introduced comprehensive guidelines for infant formula following a massive global recall. This move follows an investigation aiming at strengthening protections after several groups were distributed globally and subsequently recalled due to contamination concerns.

An ingredient Cereulide- a toxin that causes nausea and vomiting- has been detected in supplies from a Chinese factory serving major formula brands, including Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis. Mounting safety concerns have triggered recalls across several countries.

According to Reuters, France’s major move follows a European Union meeting on January 28 and aligns with revised instructions from the European Food Safety Authority due for release on Monday.

The recalls exemplify how a single compromised ingredient can spread through the infant nutrition supply chain, causing rapid volatility. French officials have opened investigations to determine if there is a central link between the deaths of two infants and the recalled formula products.

Recently, a criminal complaint was launched by the group Foodwatch in Paris on behalf of eight families who say their babies fell ill after consuming contaminated infant formula. 