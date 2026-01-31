France tightens safety limits for infant formula after global recall
The infant formula, which was subject to stricter safety standards, has been recalled following a local investigation into the deaths of two infants
The French government has introduced comprehensive guidelines for infant formula following a massive global recall. This move follows an investigation aiming at strengthening protections after several groups were distributed globally and subsequently recalled due to contamination concerns.
An ingredient Cereulide- a toxin that causes nausea and vomiting- has been detected in supplies from a Chinese factory serving major formula brands, including Nestle, Danone, and Lactalis. Mounting safety concerns have triggered recalls across several countries.
According to Reuters, France’s major move follows a European Union meeting on January 28 and aligns with revised instructions from the European Food Safety Authority due for release on Monday.
The recalls exemplify how a single compromised ingredient can spread through the infant nutrition supply chain, causing rapid volatility. French officials have opened investigations to determine if there is a central link between the deaths of two infants and the recalled formula products.
Recently, a criminal complaint was launched by the group Foodwatch in Paris on behalf of eight families who say their babies fell ill after consuming contaminated infant formula.
-
US opens civil rights probe into Alex Pretti shooting: report
-
Why Trump nominated 'Kevin Warsh' for Fed-chair: Know all details
-
Georgia man charged after allegedly killing bride’s stepfather during wedding
-
Is Don Lemon a Democrat?
-
Don Lemon arrested while covering Grammy Awards in LA ,says attorney
-
California dancer ‘beheaded boyfriend’ before fleeing to Mexico
-
Trump’s tariff threats: A new ‘bargaining chip’ in geoeconomic strategy
-
CDC report: US life expectancy hits record high at 79 years