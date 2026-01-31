China expands space capabilities with AlSat-3B remote sensing satellite launch

China has successfully launched a new remote sensing satellite, named AlSat-3B from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Saturday.

The AlSat-3B satellite was sent into space by using a Long March 2C carrier rocket that lifted off at 12:01 p.m. (Beijing Time) and placed the satellite into its present orbit.

The satellite successfully entered its predetermined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success.

The satellite was developed by the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation for Algeria.

The remote sensing satellite will be used for land planning, disaster prevention, and mitigation of its effects.

The successful launch is a part of the Algeria remote sensing satellite system program, a joint collaboration between China Great Wall Industry Corporation and the Algerian Space Agency.

Under this agreement signed in July 2023, two optical remote sensing satellites, AlSat-3B and the AlSat-3A, will be launched.

AlSat-3A was launched on January 15, 2026 along with ground system, technical and support services. The launch marked the 629th mission of China’s Long March rocket series.