Charli xcx gets honest about prospects of making James Bond theme song

Charli xcx reveals if she would do James Bond theme song

Charli xcx isn’t dreaming of doing a James Bond theme song.

Since the 007 movies have previously featured themes from Adele, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Tina Turner, Charli would have big shoes to fill.

The three times Grammy winner appeared on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show while promoting her soundtrack for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights.

When asked if she’d ever do a James Bond theme song, she said, “I got to say, I don’t think that I am built for that,” said Charli on SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show.

“I think I probably sing with too much AutoTune to do a James Bond. Never say never. I’m open to it if they want to call me, which they won’t but, yeah,” she predicted.

“I think it might not be a fit, but that’s, well, yeah. It’s not going to happen now, is it? So amazing. I don’t know,” she joked.

“Barbara, call me,” she quipped to the camera, addressing Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

The Bond franchise is currently getting revamped after Amazon MGM Studios acquired it.

They’ve already tapped Denis Villeneuve to direct the next film. Steven Knight is set to pen the script and Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson and Tanya Lapointe will executive produce.

However, no one has been cast to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Meanwhile, Charli xcx has two movies comoing out soon: The Moment, and I Want Your Sex.