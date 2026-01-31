Danielle Bernstein, Cooper Weisman call it quits 7 months after getting engaged

Danielle Bernstein and Cooper Weisman have called it quits seven months after announcing their engagement.

On Friday, the fashion influencer took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that she and Cooper have called off their engagement.

“I’ve been quiet about my personal life and wasn’t ready to speak on it until now," penned Danielle.

“We’re stepping away from our relationship with love and respect,” she continued. “There’s no big dramatic reason — sometimes it’s simply not the right forever. I’m not sure what the future holds, but this choice took courage.”

The WeWoreWhat entrepreneur added, “I would really appreciate privacy and grace for both of us during this time. Thank you for the support."

For those unversed, Danielle got engaged to Cooper in June 2025, following two years of dating.

“Last night on the roof of our new home the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to marry him,” she penned at that time.

“Fully blacked out and was just repeating ‘is this really happening’ the entire time!!” continued Danielle. “My heart is bursting and I still can’t believe it all, from the timing to the ring I’m just in shock and on cloud nine."

“He did good guys woah!!!!! I’ve never felt more sure of anything, saying yes was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. More of our story soon," she added.