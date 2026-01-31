Sarah Ferguson breaks silence, releases statement amid 'housing crisis'

Sarah is in the midst of a 'housing crisis' and is clinging on to the hope of finding a new place in Windsor

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has broken her silence and released a big statement amid claims she is facing ‘housing crisis’ as she is set to leave the Royal Lodge.

Speaking to the Times, per the Daily Mail, the friend has claimed that Sarah is said to be in a 'fragile' state over her fall from grace.

Andrew and Sarah lost their titles and their Windsor mansion the Royal Lodge, previously home to the Queen Mother, over their long friendship with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The outlet reported Sarah is in the midst of a 'housing crisis' and is clinging on to the hope of finding a new place in Windsor.

Amid these claims, the spokesperson released a statement on behalf of the Duchess.

Reacting to these reports, the spokesperson told the People magazine, “She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made.”

A friend has said ‘Relations are warmer between Ferguson and the couple’s daughters, but no offer of permanent accommodation has been extended to their mother'.

“For now, Andrew and Sarah have a housing crisis. It may mean that they have to lower their expectations about the sort of lifestyle they wish to lead'.