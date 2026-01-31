Google shuts down massive proxy network using millions of devices

Google has disrupted what it believes was one of the largest residential proxy networks in the world, according to a new disclosure from its security team. The operation involved Google, a Chinese firm called Ipidea, millions of internet-connected devices, and a covert system that allowed third parties to route traffic through ordinary users’ phones and computers without clear awareness.

According to Google, Threat Intelligence Group, the network used apps installed in phones, PCs, and smart devices, which were then leased out as internet gateways. This enabled them to hide their real identity by making online traffic appear to be coming from real users and not from threat actors.

How proxy network worked?

Known as a residential proxy network, the system allowed paying customers to browse the internet anonymously by routing traffic through other people’s devices. Ipidea operated the service under several brand names and distributed software across millions of devices, including media players and mobile phones.

Google said it used a US federal court order to shut down dozens of websites and backend systems linked to the operation. The company also removed hundreds of associated apps from Android devices. As a result, more than nine million devices are believed to have been removed from the network.

In 2025, hackers reportedly found an exploit within Ipidea’s network and took control of at least two million devices. These systems were turned into a large botnet known as Kimwolf, which was used to carry out denial-of-service attacks that forced websites offline.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Ipidea previously admitted to using aggressive expansion tactics, including promotions on hacker forums. The company later said it had stopped those practices.