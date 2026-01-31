Victoria, David Beckham's major strategy after Brooklyn blistering public attack revealed

David and Victoria responded with carefully curated nostalgia: “good memories,” heart emojis

Victoria and her husband David Beckham have ‘quietly’ covered up very bad behavior of Brooklyn for years.

Entertainment expert Rob Shuter has claimed this while writing for his substack.

Citing the sources, Rob writes David and Victoria Beckham are not backing down. “They’re choosing grace, not surrender.”

After Brooklyn’s blistering public attack, David and Victoria responded with carefully curated nostalgia: “good memories,” heart emojis, and a whole lot of silence. But insiders tell Rob that behind closed doors, “tongues are being bitten very hard”.

The family insider claims the power couple is not going ‘negative — yet.

“But trust me, they know everything about this kid. And it hasn’t been easy.”

According to multiple insiders, Brooklyn’s struggles didn’t begin with Nicola. Far from it.

The source went on saying, “No steady jobs, no real friends, constant entitlement. There’s been a lot of bad — very bad — behavior the family quietly covered up for years.”

Another source said, “Brooklyn inherited money, access, and power he never earned. That changes a person — especially when no one ever says no.”

The expert, in his opinion, says for now, David and Victoria are taking the high road — posting love, projecting calm, and protecting the Beckham brand at all costs.

“They’re protecting him — and the brand,” a confidant explains. “But don’t confuse silence with innocence.”