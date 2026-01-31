Andrew, Sarah Ferguson issued final move-out date from Royal Lodge

Sarah was "looking for a place in Windsor."

Former Duke of York Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been issued a final move-out date from the Royal Lodge following King Charles notice to evict the royal residence amid ongoing Jeffrey Epstein crisis.

In October last year, Palace had shared a statement that King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the style, titles and honours of Andrew.

“Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation.”

A friend of Sarah Ferguson has opened up about the mental health of the former Duchess of York and also said that she is facing ‘housing crisis.’

Amid this development, a source told PEOPLE that Sarah was "looking for a place in Windsor."

The insider also revealed that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice parents had been given a move-out date of January 31.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Sarah has said, “She is assessing a number of options currently, and no final decision has been made.”

Also, the report claims Sarah Ferguson is weighing her next move and will spend the coming weeks overseas as she considers where to live next.