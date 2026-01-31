Why Apple rejects Anthropic and chooses Google Gemini to power Siri?

Apple has revealed why it decided to power the next generation of Siri with Google Gemini instead of Anthropic’s Claude, according to a new report.

The decision involves Apple, Google, Anthropic, and the future of Siri and follows months of internal testing and negotiations. The choice was driven by cost, legal timing, and long-term strategy, the report explains.

Earlier this month, Apple confirmed it would not rely solely on its in-house AI technology for Siri. Instead, it partnered with Google to integrate Gemini into Siri and other Apple Intelligence features. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed that Gemini was not Apple’s first choice.

Why did Apple choose Siri over Anthropic for Siri?

According to Gurman, Apple initially planned to rebuild Siri around Anthropic’s Claude. At the time, Apple was avoiding deeper ties with Google due to the US antitrust trial examining the Google-Apple search partnership. During this period, Anthropic emerged as a strong alternative.

Gurman said Apple already uses Anthropic’s models internally. “Anthropic is powering a lot of the stuff Apple’s doing internally in terms of product development,” he said. Apple reportedly runs custom versions of Claude on its own servers for internal tools and workflows.

Despite strong internal use, negotiations reportedly stalled over cost. Gurman said Anthropic demanded several billion dollars per year to power Siri, with fees expected to double annually over the next three years. This pricing structure made the partnership difficult to sustain at scale.

Once the Google antitrust trial concluded and Apple’s search deal with Google remained intact, legal barriers were removed. This allowed Apple to revisit Google as a partner and ultimately select Gemini.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook confirmed that Gemini-powered Siri will operate either on-device or through Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system to protect user privacy. Cook also said Apple will continue developing its own AI models alongside the Gemini partnership.