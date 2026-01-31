Tragic discovery in Glenorie: Two young men found dead at Sydney property

On Saturday, January 31, New South Wales police discovered the bodies of two 28-year-old men at a property in Sydney’s northwest.

Authorities have reported that the deaths occurred under circumstances police are treating as not suspicious.

In a statement, North South Wales police confirmed that the emergency services were called at about 8:40am on Saturday to a home on Harrisons Lane in Glenorie, 40km north-west of the Sydney CBD.

Meanwhile, officers attached to the Ku-ring-gai Police Area Command arrived at the scene and found the bodies of two men.

They further said, “Police have established a crime scene, and detectives commenced an investigation into the incident.”

As reported by The Guardian, a report is being prepared for the Corner. NSW police established a crime scene at the property referring the case to the Coroner’s office for a formal inquiry.

Additionally, authorities expressed confidence that there is no ongoing threat to the Glenorie community, though the investigation remains ongoing until a final determination is made. The incident has raised several questions following the tragic discovery at the site.