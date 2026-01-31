Tom Holland gets emotional as 'Spider-Man 4' filming nears end

Tom Holland has shared his true feelings as he prepares to bid farewell to the crew members of his new movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 29-year-old has reportedly written an emotional letter to the crew members involved in the filming of the new Marvel movie.

"Firstly, I’m so sad this is coming to an end. It’s been tough and hard work but working with you all every day has been such a joy," Tom began the lengthy note.

In the handwritten letter, the actor also thanked crew members for making his experience on the set of the upcoming Spider-Man movie "the most creatively fulfilling" of his career.

He further wrote, “Your hard work, dedication, talent, and kindness have been an absolute pleasure to be a part of, and I can’t thank you enough. I’ve loved laughing with you all and I hope we do these many times over.”

Concluding the note, Tom penned, “This movie wouldn’t be a fraction of what it will be without you. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart and I’ll see you next time.”

For those unversed, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 31, 2026.

Alongside Tom, the upcoming Marvel movie will also feature Zendaya, Sadi Sink, Mark Ruffalo, and Jon Bernthal.