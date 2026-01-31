Griff reveals priceless career advice Taylor Swift gave

Griff gushes over Taylor Swift's support

Griff has a fairy godmother in Taylor Swift, lighting her path with wisdom and appreciation.

Griff, 25, spoke about Taylor’s support for her while enjoying at the Warner Music Group's Pre-Grammys Party in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Reflecting on what it feels like to have the Grammy winner back her, she remarked, "Insane. I grew up listening to her. Fearless is like one of the most important albums to me in my music."

"So the amount of support that she's given me over the years is kind of wild," she gushed.

The 19th Hour hitmaker then shared a piece of advice that the Love Story hitmaker gave her in 2021.

"I remember meeting her at the BRITs [in 2021], and we sat down, and she was just very encouraging," Griff recalled. "She was just saying, 'Make decisions for yourself and don't listen to the noise, and just do what you want to do and need to do.' "

"It was just before she dropped the re-record of Red, and it was so crazy to just kind of see her journey," she added.

This comes after Taylor promoted Griff’s song Vertigo, which the singer released in 2023.

"Damn Griff I love this one," she wrote in a story, sharing Vertigo.

Griff was ecstatic over the shout out, telling People at the time, "Her popping up the other week and posting ‘Vertigo’ is the most crazy thing because it's like — she never posts and she really doesn't have to do that. So it's really kind of her to be so generous with promoting that. It's really cool."