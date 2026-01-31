Eugene and Dan Levy share tributes for 'Schitt's Creek' icon Catherine O'Hara

Eugene and Dan Levy break silence over Catherine O'Hara's death

Schitt’s Creek co-creators and stars Eugene Levy and Dan Levy are grieving the death of their beloved costar Catherine O’Hara

O’Hara’s manager confirmed her death yesterday, January 30. The beloved actress was 71. The news was a big shock to her fans, who learned via news and social media.

O’Hara was known for her roles in Home Alone, Best in Show, Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas and more recently, Schitt’s Creek.

The actress made dedicated fans out of a younger generation with her over-the-top portrayal of out of work actress and mom Moira Rose in the show. Eugene played her husband Johnny Rose, while Dan played their son David and Annie Murphy played their daughter Alexis.

Sharing his sentiments over the death of a cherished collaborator, Eugene wrote, "Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today. I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O'Hara for over fifty years."

"From our beginnings on the Second City stage, to SCTV, to the movies we did with Chris Guest, to our six glorious years on Schitt's Creek, I cherished our working relationship, but most of all our friendship," Eugene continued. "And I will miss her. My heart goes out to Bo, Matthew, Luke, and the entire O'Hara family."”

Dan also took to Instagram to share a tribute to the actress.

"What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O’Hara’s brilliance for all those years," he began.

"Having spent over fifty years collaborating with my Dad, Catherine was extended family before she ever played my family," he continued. "It’s hard to imagine a world without her in it. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her."