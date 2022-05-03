 
Tuesday May 03, 2022
Top Story

Holiday notice

By Editor
May 03, 2022
The offices of The News, Karachi, will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday (May 3-4) on account of Eidul Fitr. Therefore, there will be no issue of the newspaper on Wednesday and Thursday (May 4-5). —Editor

