Farah Khan. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, on Monday decided to write letters to the departments concerned to collect details of assets and bank accounts owned by Farah Khan, a friend of former first lady and wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.

Sources said that letters would be written to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and some private banks.

They added that the NAB wanted to get details of Farah’s bank accounts both in US dollars and UK pounds. The SBP will be asked to provide Financial Monitoring Unit’s report on Farah Khan’s accounts, sources said adding after having done with the data gathering, Farah would be asked to appear before the NAB in person.

Quoting the NAB spokesman, they said that complaints of money laundering and assets beyond sources of income had been received against Farah.It has been reported in the media that Farah Khan’s assets have increased manifold in the recent past.

However, PTI Chairman Imran Khan came forward in defence of Farah Khan, saying that Farah has been in real estate business for the last twenty years and her fortune had increased due to a boom in real estate business in Pakistan.Imran Khan claimed that Farah Khan was innocent and if NAB has initiated a case against her, she would appear in person and contest the case.



Meanwhile, PMLN leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif said that he did not know to what extent Ahsan Jameel Gujjar had defended his wife Farah Khan but Imran Khan had worn himself out in defending Farah Khan. He said it seems that Imran Khan was in utter desperation lest anyone becomes an approver and clues should point at him.

Meanwhile, a twitter handle by the name of Ali Gilani posted that Imran Khan had expressed satisfaction over the money trails of two persons Farah Khan and Asim Bajwa, rest of the people became wealthy through corruption.