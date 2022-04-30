Farah, husband transacted millions of dollars through five accounts

Farah Khan and her husband Ahsan Jamil Gujjar transacted millions of dollars through five foreign currency accounts, reports a private TV channel.

The couple had made one billion transactions through 20 bank accounts in three years of the PTI government. According to documents, Rs450 million had been deposited in only three bank accounts of Farah Khan.

According to investigations, many of Farah Khan and Ahsan Gujjar’s accounts are linked to private housing societies. According to the FBR, she has presented herself as a salaried person in her income tax returns. Investigations are underway and more disclosures are expected.