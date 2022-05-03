Denmark reopens Kyiv embassy

Copenhagen: Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced during a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.
"It is a very strong symbol of Danish support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that today we are reopening the doors of the Danish embassy," Kofod said in a statement. The move, which follows similar ones by other Western nations, had not been made public in advance.
Denmark closed the embassy following the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Kyiv on April 21, together with her Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez.
Lagos: A three-storey mainly residential building has collapsed in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos, killing nine...
Manila: Eight people died, including six children, when a fire ripped through a poor community in the Philippines...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday slammed his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for...
Washington: US First Lady Jill Biden will visit Romania and Slovakia this week to meet with displaced Ukrainian...
Ouagadougou: Rescue workers are racing against the clock to save eight miners who have been trapped for two weeks in a...
Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced the launch of "national dialogue" to help resolve a political...
