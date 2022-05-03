Denmark reopens Kyiv embassy

Copenhagen: Denmark on Monday reopened its embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced during a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.

"It is a very strong symbol of Danish support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that today we are reopening the doors of the Danish embassy," Kofod said in a statement. The move, which follows similar ones by other Western nations, had not been made public in advance.

Denmark closed the embassy following the Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen visited Kyiv on April 21, together with her Spanish counterpart, Pedro Sanchez.